Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police say missing Alabama college student was harmed

National
Posted: / Updated:
Aniah Haley Blanchard

This undated photograph released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who is missing. The state of Alabama offered a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say they don’t believe the college student went missing on her own. (Auburn Police Division via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Evidence shows a missing college student was harmed and is now considered a victim of foul play, police said Thursday as her mother and stepfather, who’s an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight, pleaded for information.

Speaking in an interview with WBRC-TV, Angela Harris said “there has to be someone who knows” what happened to Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, of suburban Birmingham.

“We have to have her back,” she said. A social media message sent by Blanchard to her roommate indicated she might have been with a male before she disappeared, Harris said.

Husband Walt Harris, who fights with the mixed martial arts fighting organization, said relatives don’t understand what might have happened to the college student.

“There are just a lot of things that don’t add up for us as parents,” he said. “We just really, really want to know.”

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24. Police later found her damaged car in Montgomery, about 55 miles (90 kilometers).

A statement from Auburn police Thursday said evidence found inside the vehicle indicated the young woman had been harmed and was the victim of foul play.

The young woman’s parents spoke after the president of UFC, Dana White, tweeted a video saying he was offering a reward of $25,000. The money was in addition two rewards of $5,000 each offered by an anonymous donor and the state.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar