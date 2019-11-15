Live Now
Police not pursuing charges against Browns' Myles Garrett

National
Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say they are not investigating Browns player Myles Garrett for striking a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head with a helmet.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (CHAWCH’) said Friday that police hadn’t received a complaint from Mason Rudolph.

And a city spokeswoman says the prosecutor can’t comment because Rudolph hasn’t filed a complaint.

Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, tells media outlets that no legal options “have been removed from the table.”

Rudolph called Garrett’s actions “pretty cowardly.”

Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet during a melee at the end of Thursday night’s game in Cleveland and used it to strike him on the head.

Garrett is the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and was ejected from the game. He apologized but faces discipline by the NFL.



