Police: Dad killed son, 5, over eaten slice of Father’s Day cake

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CNN) – A Milwaukee man appeared in court Thursday, accused of killing his 5-year-old son with a punch.

29-year-old Travis Stackhouse was reportedly angry that the child had eaten his piece of cake.

He appeared in court Thursday for the first time, facing a homicide charge.

Stackhouse is accused of fatally punching his son, upset the boy had eaten his Father’s Day cake.

According to a criminal complaint, Stackhouse’s 5-year-old had bruising to both eyes, a cut on his lip and sternum; an autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The boy’s caretakers reported he fell down the stairs, but police didn’t believe the injuries were consistent with that.

Stackhouse admitted to punching his son in the stomach and hitting him in the face because he ate his Father’s Day cake – he only had one piece and was upset others were eating it.

Stackhouse is the father of four other children.

His cash bail was set at $100,000.

Stackhouse will be back in court July 5 for a preliminary hearing.