Breaking News
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

National
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people were shot at a gathering in southeast Fresno, and police are calling it a “mass casualty” shooting after four people died.

Reports of a shooting came in around 6 p.m. near Peach and Olive avenues. While authorities were en route, reports of shooting victims came in, according to Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

He says there was a gathering at a home in the backyard for the Sunday football game when shooting suspects were able to sneak in and open fired.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Micahel Reid confirms ten people were shot, with three people being found dead in the backyard. A fourth victim died at the hospital.

Six others are going to be OK, and are recovering at the hospital.

There is no suspect information that’s being released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

47°F Few Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories