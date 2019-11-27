Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Plant explosion in Texas blows windows from homes miles away

National
Posted: / Updated:

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in East Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away.

KFDM-TV reports that County Judge Jeff Branick says the explosion originated at a plant in Port Neches, near the Louisiana border, on Wednesday at about 1 a.m.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors. Calls to the TPC Group went unanswered.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant. It said the evacuation could expand to a greater area.

Posts on social media by residents show the night sky lit up by orange flames and filled with thick smoke.

Branick says no injuries have been reported so far, calling that a miracle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories