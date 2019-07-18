Pita Pal recalls nearly 90 hummus products over listeria concerns

(CNN)- Pita Pal Foods is recalling 87 types of hummus products over concerns about potential listeria contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.The recalled products were made between May 30 and June 25 before being distributed across the United States and to the United Arab Emirates.An FDA inspection at a manufacturing facility identified listeria bacteria. The bacteria were not found in any of the finished hummus products, and no illnesses have been reported.The affected products include Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter and Schnucks brands. (A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.)

Listeria bacteria can cause serious illness in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Listeria infection in pregnant women can cause miscarriages or stillbirths.Healthy people can develop short-term symptoms such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.About 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Those who purchased a recalled Pita Pal product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.