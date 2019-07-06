Photographer accidentally captures proposal in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (CNN) – July fourth was a special night for an Indiana couple…And through a happy coincidence their big moment was captured forever.

The problem is, photographer Tyler Huffman just needs to find the man and woman in this picture.

Huffman was snapping pictures of the fireworks display in Carmel – completely absorbed by the brilliant colors.

It wasn’t until later he noticed the man on one knee — popping the question.

In the series of photos — the couple was caught hugging, kissing, and enjoying their new engagement.

Huffman is trying to find the couple so he can give them copies of their special occasion.