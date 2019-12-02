Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.

Melania Trump announced “The Spirit of America” as the theme in a late Sunday tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled Monday.

The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights.

Mrs. Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on a tree and adjusting roses decorating a fireplace. She also tweaks a mini-wreath on a window of the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room.

Mrs. Trump says in the tweet that “‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the @WhiteHouse!” She adds that she’s “delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories