PA teacher suspended after allegedly talking about shooting students

National

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CNN) — A Pennsylvania school district suspended a teacher after he allegedly said he wished he could shoot students for talking.

Stephanie Robles went straight to school administration after her daughter came home with an audio recording of her 7th-grade teacher talking about shooting students for disrupting class.

“I want my daughter to be protected, you know not only my daughter but other children as well,” Stephanie Robles said.

In the recording, the teacher says to his class “I used to tell my students that I wish I was allowed to shoot one person a year.”

The middle school teacher then goes on to say “the first person when I say don’t talk and they talk….pow..shot! The rest of the year would go smooth because you guys know I’m not kidding, but I’m not allowed to do that”.

The Harrisburg school district sent out a statement to parents, guardians, and staff:

‘We are extremely concerned by what appears to be highly inappropriate and inexcusable judgment on part of this teacher and comments made to the class.’

“A teacher is working with children and sometimes children can get out of hand. You should never, ever make any of that type of threats,” Robles said.

Earlier this week, a teacher in Washington state was arrested for threatening to shoot students.

