Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Original Gerber baby turns 93

National
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Gerber

(WTVO) — Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when she became famous as the original Gerber baby. She turns 93 on Wednesday.

According to the company’s website, Gerber held a contest in 1928 to find a face to represent their baby food.

Many artist submitted oil paintings, but Dorothy Hope Smith, who specialized in children’s portraits and happened to be Cook’s neighbor, submitted a charcoal sketch which was selected.

Cook’s face appeared on Gerber products beginning in 1928 and became the official trademark in 1931.

Cook became an English teacher for the majority of her life, according to WLS.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories