Officials warn of recalled products being sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning the public about a list of products that were recalled but are still being sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

The CPSC said about 1,200 units were still being sold at the retailers.

The recall dates for items ranged from 2014 to 2019. It states that the items either needed to be repaired, replaced or refunded.

The list of 19 products includes: