Officials confirm active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

National
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to an active shooter, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Officials received the report at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, near the main Nimitz gate.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs.

Due to the security incident, access and gates to JBPHH are closed.

The public is advised to heavy traffic on Kamehameha and Nimitz Highway.

According to the Department of Education, Mokulele Elementary, Hickam Elementary, and Nimitz Elementary are all on lockdown.

The Honolulu Police and Fire Department, and agents have responded to the scene. NCIS is leading the investigation.

This story will be updated.

