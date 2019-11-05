Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

October American Girl catalogue features model with down syndrome

National
Posted: / Updated:

Ivy Kimble, a 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome from Chicago, was included in an October American Girl product catalogue.

This may be the first time American Girl included a model with Down syndrome in its advertising.

The October American Girl catalogue shows off what’s new in the world of accessories and products in time for the holidays.

Kimble models a matching red dress along with another child and an American Girl baby doll.

The Mighty reached out to American Girl to determine if Kimble is the first model with Down syndrome to appear in its catalogues and has yet to hear back.

Ivy’s mom, Kristin Kimble, told ABC7 in an interview that including children with Down syndrome in print is one step toward better representation overall.

“I have four girls and to have one of them in the [American Girl] catalogue is every mother’s dream,” Kristin Kimble said, adding:

But especially having a child with Down syndrome, there’s not a lot of print or media with a lot of kids with Down syndrome. So it’s a big deal for her. I mean, she’s a cute little girl and she has Down syndrome and she’s in the catalogue. We’re proud.

Ivy Kimble joins other models and influencers with Down syndrome, including Jack BrumptonKate GrantLauren Potter and Sofia Sanchez, among others. Kristin Kimble said she hopes the trend toward disability inclusion in advertising continues.

“For us, we want to keep seeing kids of all abilities out there in print,” she said. “And I love that these companies are trying to make the conscious effort to continue to put them in print. My hope is that … it stops being a conscious effort and it just becomes natural. They’re just seen everywhere.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar