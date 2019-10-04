It may not be a ‘Taco Tuesday,’ but any day can be taco day. October 4, is National Taco Day.

You may prefer soft over hard-shelled tortillas for your tacos or vice versa, both are still good. There are always traditional tacos filled with seasoned ground meat, but don’t be afraid to venture out and try the less traditional fish or shrimp tacos. Some people even fill their’s with grilled chicken.

Celebrate this taco day by over stuffing your tacos with all the extra toppings such as, tomatoes, grilled peppers and onions, sour cream, salsa and whatever makes your type of tacos top notch to your taste buds.

Don’t forget to share your taco eating festivities with the hashtag, #NationalTacoDay. You can go out for tacos or make your perfect taco at home.