October 27: National Black Cat Day

Halloween is around the corner, which means many people will be decorating their houses with images of black cats. National Black Cat Day is not a day to be superstitious of these sleek feline friends. October 27 celebrates these furry, four-legged creatures. The day also seeks to raise awareness about the low adoption rates for black cats.

Old notions have given these furry friends a bad reputation. The day is about turning that reputation around.

Their black canine counterparts also face similar adoption problems.

However, increasing support for the black feline’s plight is the goal of this companion holiday.

