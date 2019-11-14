Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Nike debuts sneakers designed for nurses and doctors

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Nike)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nike is hoping to make the workday a little more comfortable for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who stay on their feet all day long.

The shoe company announced it is coming out with a new range of shoes specifically designed for “everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients.”

Nike conducted product testing and research sessions at Portland-based OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and learned nurses walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift, the company claimed.

“The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind,” Nike said in a statement.

The Air Zoom Pulse comes in seven different styles, six of which were designed by patients at the hospital. The shoes feature a laceless upper and a full-rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole with Zoom Air heel unit and “a heel fit so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug,” the company said.

“One can think of the Air Zoom Pulse as almost a traditional clog made athletic — all the arch and posture support of that industry favorite is augmented in the Pulse, with a smooth capacity for natural motion,” the statement reads.

The shoes are expected to hit shelves on Dec. 7, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the six versions designed by patients will go back to the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories