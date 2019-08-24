Newlyweds killed in collision moments after wedding

BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CNN) — A tragic accident took the lives of a young married couple only minutes after the pair exchanged vows.

Harley Joe Morgan, 19, and his bride, Rhiannon Marie Morgan, 20, left an Orange County, Texas courtroom after getting married Friday afternoon and as they pulled out of the driveway, their car and a pickup truck collided.

“The only thing that they wanted was to get married and start their life,” said Kennia Morgan, the groom’s mother. “The two of them had so many dreams.”

Those dreams were suddenly taken away five minutes after the ceremony ended.

The groom’s mother and sister were behind the couple and saw the collision.

“My worst nightmare happened in front of my eyes,” said Morgan. “That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life the rest of the time that I’m on earth.”

The couple also had plans for a larger wedding in the near future.

“The 20th of December is when we were going to have matrimony with the flowers, all the friends, rest of the family, everything,” said Christina Fontenot, the groom’s sister.

A family that was looking ahead now has a message for others.

“Love your family, even if they’ve made you mad, make amends,” said Kennia. “Don’t go to bed angry because you don’t know. You don’t know how fast you can lose that person.”