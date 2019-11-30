Live Now
New York mall closes for the night after man shot in leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Destiny USA mall closed for the night after Syracuse Police say a man was shot in the leg on Friday evening.

The mall has been evacuated and people are asked to stay away from the area.

Chief Kenton Buckner says Syracuse Police were called to Destiny USA around 7:07 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Initial information indicated that it may have been fireworks, but police quickly determined there was a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was involved in an altercation or assault and shots were fired at that time.

The victim, whose name and age, have not been released was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is not in custody.

Police say this was not a random act and it was not an active shooter situation.

Chief Buckner says they will continue to have a significant police presence in the mall and other shopping locations around Central New York.

