STORY REMOVED: BC-US–Juul-New York Lawsuit

National
Letitia James, Andre Richardson, Adam FIne

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, San Francisco based JUUL Labs. At background left and right are Andre Richardson, campaign manager of Flavors Hook Kids, and East Hampton High School Principal Adam Fine. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a lawsuit brought by New York state against Juul Labs Inc. The lawsuit accuses Juul of misleading the public about potential health hazards of e-cigarettes and contributing to a vaping epidemic by touting e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, but it does not claim the company’s marketing practices contributed to 42 deaths and thousands of injuries nationwide.

A substitute version will be sent shortly.

