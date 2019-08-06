New sex abuse claims against Boy Scouts suggest leaders exploited prominent positions

(The Advertiser/USA TODAY)- A lawsuit filed late Monday against the Boy Scouts of America says hundreds of former scouts have come forward in recent months with new accounts of sexual abuse, allegations from across eight decades that touch nearly every state.

Lawyers began collecting the accounts this spring as they were preparing a suit, which they filed on behalf of a client who alleges his former scoutmaster plied him with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing him.

The suit says the lawyers have so far identified 350 abusers who do not already appear in the Boy Scouts’ own disciplinary files, citing that as evidence that the scouting organization has not adequately vetted its volunteers and hidden the extent of its sexual abuse scandal.

“It is apparent that the Boy Scout Defendants continue to hide the true nature of their cover-up and the extent of the pedophilia epidemic within their organizations because the vast majority of new victims coming forward involve claims of abuse at the hands of pedophiles who are not yet identified by the Boy Scouts of America,” the complaint reads.

