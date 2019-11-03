National Sandwich Day is Nov. 3

(KHON2) — Sunday, November 3 is National Sandwich Day! Time to eat.

Grubhub took a deep dive into sandwich data to find the top sandwich trends in 2019.

Heads up, the B.L.T didn’t make the cut this year.

Most popular sandwiches nationwide

-Hot fried chicken sandwiches were all the rage this year and only fell short to the notoriously popular breakfast sandwich

-Bacon, egg, and cheese: 193% more popular

-Nashville hot fried chicken: 143% more popular

– Chicken and waffle sandwich: 128% more popular

-Pastrami sandwich: 103% more popular

-Tomato and mozzarella: 84% more popular

-Methodology: These sandwiches spiked the most in popularity in 2019 compared to 2018.

Most popular sandwiches by region

The MIDWEST enjoys robust sandwiches that are filling rather than flashy

– Patty melt: 531% more popular

-Italian sausage: 447% more popular

-Corned beef: 398% more popular

-Hot chicken: 266% more popular

-Cheesesteak: 257% more popular

No surprise here, breakfast sandwiches are a key necessity in the NORTHEAST

– Egg and bacon sandwich: 988% more popular

-Meatball parmesan sandwich: 604% more popular

-Eggplant sandwich: 476% more popular

-Salami sandwich: 378% more popular

Cuban sandwich: 350 more popular

Whether it’s bacon or barbecue, pork is the go-to meat in the SOUTH

-Barbecue pork sandwich: 560% more popular

-Honey ham sandwich: 506% more popular

-Shrimp Po boy sandwich: 288% more popular

– Beef brisket sandwich: 193% more popular

-Bacon cheesesteak: 118% more popular

Unlike the rest of the nation, the WEST loves dessert and veggie sandwiches

-Pastrami Reuben sandwich: 478% more popular

-Club sandwich: 451% more popular

-California chicken sandwich: 378% more popular

-Cookie sandwich: 245% more popular

-Croissant veggie sandwich: 185% more popular

Methodology: The sandwiches in their respective region spiked the most in popularity in 2019 compared to 2018

Top Sandwich States

-Pennsylvania

-Illinois

– New Jersey

-Massachusetts

-Colorado

Pennsylvania’s Top Sandwiches

-Mushroom cheesesteak

-Chicken cheesesteak

-Roast beef

-Buttermilk chicken

-Grilled cheese

Illinois’ Top Sandwiches

-Italian sausage

-Hot chicken

-Corned beef

-Chicken parmesan

-Pulled pork

New Jersey’s Top Sandwiches

-Sloppy Joe

-Chicken parmigiana

-Buffalo chicken cheesesteak

-Roast beef and cheese

-Meatball parmesan

Massachusetts’ Top Sandwiches

-Hot chicken sandwich

-Pastrami sandwich

-Hot eggplant parmesan

-Meatloaf

-Egg and cheese

Colorado’s Top Sandwiches

-Beef brisket

-Turkey, bacon, and ranch

-Italian

-Reuben

-Cuban

All information provided by Grubhub.