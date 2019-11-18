Nation-wide recall for cat food

A cat food company is issuing a nation-wide recall over possible salmonella contamination.

The Utah-based company “Go Raw” is recalling it’s “Quest” brand two-pound frozen bags of beef cat food. The recall was put into place after a sample of it tested positive for salmonella.

Federal health officials say salmonella can not only affect animals that eat the products, but they can also be a risk to humans who touch it.

The affected products were nationally distributed through retail stores and are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.