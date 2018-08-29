NASA Administrator talks putting Americans back into space

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved In this NASA provided frame from video, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer works to install antennas at the International Space Station while astronaut Peggy Whitson, not pictured, works on repairs Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (NASA via AP)

By: Karen Hua

NASA's chief administrator Jim Bridenstine made his first official visit to the Mojave Air and Space Port.

2011 is the last time the U.S. launched an American rocket with American astronauts on American soil. In the past seven years, NASA has been using Russian rockets, costing U.S. taxpayers $82 million a seat. The hold-up has largely been due to the lack of two-party funding.

But Bridenstine, says now there's more bipartisan support than there's been in a long time.

"Our potential adversaries around the world are calling space the 'American Achilles heel,'" Bridenstine said.

Bridenstine is most excited about the generation of X planes in Mojave. There's the X 57, the first completely electric X plane and the X 59, which can fly quietly across the U.S. in half the time.

"The best of it is that the government isn't going to purchase, own, and operate the rockets themselves. we're buying the service as one customer of many customers with multiple providers all competing on innovation and costs," Bridenstine explained.

The first two providers they're working with are Boeing and Elon Musk's Space X.

Bridenstine also said Mojave represents the future of space tourism--allowing you, the customer, to buy a seat to space and making trips to the moon more sustainable.

"We want people to be able to fly into low-earth orbit for commercial purposes--it could be tourism, it could be research, it could be manufacturing," said Bridenstine.

Bridenstein says the goal is to fly American astronauts on American rockets from American soil by the middle of 2019.

They're big aspirations--one could even say they're out of this world.