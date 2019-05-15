Mother pleads guilty to allowing men to rape her 5 and 6-year-old children for cash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

FULTON CO., GA (WVNS) -A mother in Georgia has pleaded guilty to selling her two young children for sex.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the 5 and 6-year-old girls told adults that their mother, Morgan Summerlin, 25, would bring them to men’s homes to be molested and raped for money.

As their mother waited in the living room, one of the men, 78-year-old Richard Office, who the girls referred to as "Pop," took the girls into the bedroom where he molested both of the girls.

Additionally, he raped the 5-year-old girl, causing her to bleed while making the older sister rubbed his feet, according to the DA's office. Afterward, Office reportedly gave the girls $100 and the girls’ mother immediately took the money from them.

The same thing happened on a separate occasion, where Summerlin took her children to Alfredo Trejo's home and allowed him to molest and rape the girls. Trejo also paid the girls after he sexually abused them, which Summerlin took from them immediately after.

“It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case," District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said. "I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

Summerland entered a guilty plea on the charges of first-degree cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. She will be sentenced on June 4.

Office was convicted of rape, child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 years to run concurrently.

Trejo was also convicted of rape, child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by life on probation.

The district attorney's office says that the children's grandmother, Teresa Davidson, pled guilty to second-degree cruelty to children for failing to protect the sisters after they told her they were being sexually abused.

She was sentenced to five years to serve one commuted to the time that she had already served, with the balance on probation.

“The impact that this ongoing sexual abuse had on those children is tragic, and we are grateful that the jury held the defendant accountable for his depraved conduct,” said Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Irina Khasin.

