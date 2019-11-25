Michael Bloomberg joins 2020 Democratic field

Former New York City Mayor and billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg announced he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

His late entry throws a new twist in a race where the leading contenders, such as Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, are trying to keep their footing.

CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver has the latest.

Michael Bloomberg joins a crowded field of 17 other Democrats vying to go up against President Trump next November.

“And now he’s taking on him (you see Trump)” to rebuild the country and restore faith in the dream that defines us.”

The ad debuting Sunday promises that under a Bloomberg presidency, the wealthy would pay more taxes, and the middle class would get their fair share.

Late to enter the race, Bloomberg is rolling out a more than 30 million dollar ad campaign.

The former three-term New York City Republican Mayor, and the founder of the media empire bearing his name, has an estimated fortune of some 50 billion dollars.

Even before he jumped into the race, Bloomberg’s democratic opponents were raising his wealth as an issue.

‘Mmaybe the argument is hey I’ve got more money than the guy in the White House. I don’t think they’re gonna buy that.”

”We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections.”

Aides say Bloomberg will fund his own campaign, and does not plan to accept contributions.

And, they say, if he wins the White House, he would not take a salary.

But bloomberg faces some obstacles, including sexist comments he’s allegedly made about women.

And last Sunday he apologized to a predominantly African-American congregation for defending controversial stop-and-frisk policing when he was mayor.

”I want you to know that I realize back then, I was wrong, and I’m sorry.”

At 77, he would be the oldest president to enter the oval office.