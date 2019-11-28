Medical procedure helps mom and son communicate for first time in 19 years

A Massachusetts mother has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Her 19-year-old son just said his first words — and those were the words every mother dreams of hearing. So many of us take so much for granted. Beth Bostic could give you a million reasons to change your perspective. Her son, James, is her world.

“James is a child who was born perfectly healthy and because of jaundice became disabled,” she explained.

And for 19 years, Beth Bostic has been unable to communicate with her child. Three years ago, James’ health spiraled. The only successful intervention was a neurological procedure performed in the midwest. Doctors there hoped it would stop the crisis. His mother prayed it would lead toward communication.

“It was nothing short of a miracle,” she said. “It was amazing.”

Eventually it worked.

Life will never truly be settled for this family but they are happy. Beth is now studying healthcare policy so that she might help others access better care. She credits her faith and her ability to gravitate toward what is good.

So to all who are wary, to all who are looking uphill, she says take stock of your victories.

“Don’t give up,” said Beth Bostic. “There are a lot of answers out there and you don’t have to go through this alone.”