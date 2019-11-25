Live Now
Massachusetts mother accused of trying to kill son scheduled in court

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke mother is scheduled in court Monday after her 10-year-old son told police that she had a gun and was trying to kill him.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News 31-year-old Norisabeth Santo’s son was found screaming for help near Main and Cabot Street on November 15. Albert said Santos was arrested on several gun and drug charges after officers conducted a search of her apartment and car. She is currently being held without the right to bail as her son is in custody of DCF.

Monday’s hearing will determine whether or not Santos is dangerous.

