National

Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee dead at 95

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 01:03 PM CST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 01:18 PM CST

WASHINGTON (WRGB) - Stan Lee co-created Marvel Comics has died, according to several reports. 

According to the report, Stan Lee's daughter broke the news to TMZ about her father's death. An ambulance was rushed to his home Monday morning and he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center