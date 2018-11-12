Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee dead at 95
WASHINGTON (WRGB) - Stan Lee co-created Marvel Comics has died, according to several reports.
According to the report, Stan Lee's daughter broke the news to TMZ about her father's death. An ambulance was rushed to his home Monday morning and he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
