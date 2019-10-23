Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Marketing CEO to be sentenced in college admissions scheme

National
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A California marketing executive and author is returning to federal court to be sentenced for her role in a college admissions bribery scheme.

Jane Buckingham is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. The 51-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.

Buckingham has admitted to paying $50,000 to have a test proctor take the ACT exam for her son in 2018. It landed him a 35 out of 36 on the test, ranking in the 96th percentile nationally.

Prosecutors are recommending six months in prison. Her lawyers suggest a year of probation, a fine and community service.

Buckingham is CEO of the marketing firm Trendera. She has apologized and says she has “absolutely no excuse.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar