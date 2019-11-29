Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral

National

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis., (KETK) – One man’s final wish has gone viral: to have “one last beer with his sons.”

The tweet made by Adam Schemm, the man’s grandson, was posted back on November 20.

It shows Schemm’s grandfather just before his death from cancer. He is smiling in his hospital bed holding a beer surrounded by his three sons as well as his wife.

Schemm would die the next day after the photo was taken.

“My grandpa had been relatively healthy over the course of his life but it was on the Sunday last week while he was in hospital that they realised it would be the end. He called his grandchildren to tell us on Monday. We took the picture Tuesday night and then he died from stage four colon cancer on Wednesday, ” Adam told the BBC. “It’s actually helped us with our grief. It’s comforting to see that my grandparents and their children were all together in his final moments.”

The tweet has been retweeted more than 323,000 times with many users sharing their own final moments with loved ones.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories