Geyserville told to evacuate as Kincade Fire explodes to 10,000 acres

by: KRON4 Staff

GEYSERVILLE (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a fast-moving wildfire near Geyserville driven by strong winds, according to authorities.

At last check, the Kincade Fire has grown to 10,000 acres and remains at 0% containment.

Winds are estimated at 70 miles per hour intensifying the blaze and forcing mandatory equations in the area.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says right now the fire is moving towards Cloverdale and more evacuations are expected; many vineyards and ranches are located in the fire zone.

Officials say there is no fire in Santa Rosa right now and are advising residents not to call 911 about this fire.

Evacuation Orders

Right now more than 300 people have been evacuated, with an estimated 1,700 people in the evacuation warning areas.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the following areas:

  • Red Winery Road
  • Alexander Mountain Road
  • Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the casino
  • All roads off River Road
  • A few homes north of Pine Flat Road
  • Entire Town of Geyserville

An evacuation warning is in place for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.

The fire was first reported around 9:20 p.m.

Significant resources from across the region are responding.

Evacuation Centers

The following evacuation centers have been set up to assist those affected by the fire:

  • Windsor High School – 8695 Windsor Rd, Windsor, CA 95492 (closing at 7 a.m.)
  • Healdsburg Community Center – 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA 95448

Centros de evacuación

  • Preparatoria de Windsor – 8695 Windsor Rd, Windsor, CA 95492 (cerrera a las 7:00 AM)
  • Centro Comunitario de Healdsburg – 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA 95448

Officials say the fire is moving away from populated areas and is headed west to north depending on the wind.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire driven by dry winds, increasing wind gusts

Current winds are whipping between 70 and 75 mph, fueling the fast-growing fire.

Road Closures

  • Cloverdale Geysers Rd
  • Geysers Rd
  • Red Winery Rd
  • Alexander Mountain Rd
  • Pine Flat Rd
  • All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville

> Click here for a live traffic map. (opens in a new tab)” href=”http://KRON4.COM/TRAFFIC” target=”_blank”>>> Click here for a live traffic map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

