Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man plots to kill wife, ends up paralyzed

National

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – (9/26/19) In an ironic twist, a Florida man is in a Virginia jail, unable to walk after his stepdaughter shot him.

Prosecutor’s say that was an act of self-defense–in an attack he spent weeks planning.

Virginia beach police rushed out to a home on Bunsen Drive September 8th.

When they got there, they found two women who were attacked–and a man who was suffering from a gun shot wound.

Outside, they found the suspect’s car.

And in the front seat was a journal, which in detail outlined an alleged plan to kill his estranged wife.

That suspect is 65-year-old Henry Herbig.

Herbig drove to Virginia beach from his home in Florida.

Prosecutors say he left his cell phone at house so he wouldn’t be tracked on GPS.

He only used cash to avoid credit cars.

He only stopped at mom and pop shops so there wouldn’t be cameras and avoided tolls.

Prosecutors say once he was in the beach, he put on a disguise, which included a wig — and went to the house with a gun and large wrench.

They told the court he had a bag full of zip ties, duct tape and garbage bags.

Herbig allegedly first attacked his stepdaughter over the head with the wrench–and then used that same weapon on his wife.

She suffered severe injuries to her face.

The attack stopped when the stepdaughter shot Herbig, which severed his spine.

He will longer be able to walk.

Defense attorneys argued he should be out on bond because the jail can’t give him the adequate care he needs to survive.

The judge denied his bond for now saying he could still be a danger to society.

Herbig now has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering.

But prosecutors plan to up those charges when the case goes to circuit court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 47F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar