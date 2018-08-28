Man dressed as woman arrested for voyeurism in Greenville bathroom
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - - A man dressed in a women's clothing and a wig was arrested after Greenville Police say he recorded a woman in the bathroom from an adjacent stall.
According to police, 38-year-old Shawn Thomas Hallett, from Texas, has been charged with Voyeurism after he recorded video of at least one woman in the bathroom the QuikTrip on Academy Street.
The victim told officers that she entered the store's bathroom, knocked on a stall door, and heard a male voice respond but looked down to see "female shoes," so she used the adjacent stall.
The victim told officers she saw a cell phone appear under the stall wall next to her so she left and alerted police.
Investigators say they found video of the victim on Hallett's phone. He was arrested and his phone was seized.
Hallett is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
