Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mailing holiday cheer: USPS shipping deadlines for 2019

National
Posted: / Updated:

(KTAL)- Many people are tackling their holiday shopping lists, but do you have a plan when it comes to shipping those presents?

The United States Postal Service is working to make sure that the holiday cheer you’re sending is arriving on time. Here are the deadlines for the 2019 holiday shipping season, according to its website.

  • USPS Retail Ground: December 14
  • First-Class Mail: December 20
  • Priority Mail: December 21
  • Priority Mail Express: December 23

This is for packages that will be shipped within the contiguous U.S. Shipping dates vary slightly for Alaska and Hawaii. To see those deadlines, plus deadlines for other countries and military mail, clickhere.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories