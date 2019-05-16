Luna, the great white shark has been tracked near the SC coast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - According to the Ocearch tracker, the 15 foot long Great White shark Luna is back and pinging.
Officials stated that Luna is the second biggest white shark tagged in the North Atlantic and that she's named for the incredible people of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.
To track Luna and here travels, just click here for the website.
