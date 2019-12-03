Louisiana native confirmed as the Secretary of Department of Energy

Louisiana native, Dan Brouillette was confirmed with a 70 to 15 vote as the Secretary of Department of Energy.

Brouillette has served as former secretary, Rick Perry’s second-hand-man in the department of energy.

Brouillette was born in Assumption Parish and has deep ties to the Bayou State and it’s energy sector.

Senator Bill Cassidy said “Dan Brouillette understands that sound energy policy benefits energy workers, creates jobs and furthers America’s goal of energy dominance. He will serve our country well as secretary.”

Senator John Kennedy said “Dan is a rockstar. He’s served with distinction as the deputy secretary of energy, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving to lead the department of energy.”