Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana native confirmed as the Secretary of Department of Energy

National
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana native, Dan Brouillette was confirmed with a 70 to 15 vote as the Secretary of Department of Energy.

Brouillette has served as former secretary, Rick Perry’s second-hand-man in the department of energy.

Brouillette was born in Assumption Parish and has deep ties to the Bayou State and it’s energy sector.

Senator Bill Cassidy said “Dan Brouillette understands that sound energy policy benefits energy workers, creates jobs and furthers America’s goal of energy dominance. He will serve our country well as secretary.”

Senator John Kennedy said “Dan is a rockstar. He’s served with distinction as the deputy secretary of energy, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving to lead the department of energy.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories