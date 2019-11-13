Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

It’s an historic day on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Congress holds its first public impeachment hearing in the ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump.

And to keep you informed, Host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan will be joined by political analysts and politicians throughout the day to answer your questions and discuss what’s happening in the hearings.

Democrats are accusing Trump of trading military aid to the Ukraine for their help in investigating his political rival Joe Biden. Republicans are denouncing the impeachment inquiry as an effort to undo the results of the 2016 election.

So, how will this week’s hearings work?

Two witnesses will testify: U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent. Taylor currently serves as the Chargé D’affaires for the U.S. State Department in Ukraine. Kent serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes will lead the sessions. They’ll have 45 minutes each to question witnesses.

All other committee members will get 5 minutes each to do the same.

Americans haven’t seen public impeachment hearings since the Clinton era, and the House has only impeached two presidents in the nation’s history.

Our impeachment hearings coverage will continue until after the proceedings today and again on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories