LGC to hold “No Pay Bus Day” during Bike Safety Festival

Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will offer a “No Pay Bus Day” on Friday, May 18, 2018 in celebration of other transportation awareness initiatives happening in the month of May, including local Mobility Awareness and Bike Month, and national Bike to Work Day, also celebrated on May 18.

With the increasing traffic volume on the roadways, LTS hopes to alleviate congestion and reduce the stress to drivers who would otherwise be navigating crowded streets.

“Let us do your driving for you in a safe, comfortable and convenient manner this Friday,” said Michael Mitchell, LCG Transit & Parking Manager. The No Pay Bus Day promotion applies to all three transit services, including Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-transit.

Citizens interested in a multi-modal route can both bike and bus to work on this day. Cyclists can take advantage of the free bus day by riding to a transit stop and then transporting their bicycles on racks attached to the front of each bus.

Simple instructions on the racks show cyclists how to easily load, lock and unload their bikes themselves. There is no additional fee for cyclists to transport bikes on a bus, making this a great bike/ride option on any regular transit day.

For more information on Lafayette Transit System, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, para-transit service and more, visitwww.ridelts.com.

At the May 15 City-Parish Council meeting, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux declared May 2018 to be Bike Month recognizing cycling as an “environmentally and family-friendly form of transportation and recreation that provides a key quality of life amenity which attracts residents, businesses and tourists.”

In the proclamation, Robideaux also acknowledged the need to increase public awareness of the rules of the road “to ensure the safety and comfort of all road users.”

On Saturday, June 2, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Broussard & David, LLC, TRAIL and Bike Lafayette will host the third annual Bicycle Safety Festival at Parc Putnam from 9 a.m. until noon. The aim of this event is to help cyclists and motorists become more knowledgeable about bicycle safety and the rules of the road.

For more information on this free Bicycle Safety Festival, click here.