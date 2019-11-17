Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

La. Rep. Scalise defends Trump on FOX News

National
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana’s 1st congresssional district appeared on FOX News this morning to insist there was no quid pro quo between President Trump and Ukraine.

In the clip above, Scalise defends the president, telling host Chris Wallace: “President Zelensky [of Ukraine] himself said that the aid wasn’t conditioned and there was no pressure. And because of some of these innuendos that you’re talking about, the foreign minister of Ukraine just a few days ago released another statement saying that there was never a link between aid and investigations.”

But when Wallace pointed out that Trump administration officials were “immediately upset” about what they heard in President Trump’s July 26th phone call with U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, Scalise replied, “they’re Schiff’s witnesses.” Scalise was referring to California Democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which is leading the impeachment inquiry as of now. Sondland reportedly told Trump on July 26th that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will help him conduct investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival running for President himself in 2020.

Scalise serves as the majority whip for the Republicans in the House.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories