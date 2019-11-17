La. Rep. Scalise defends Trump on FOX News

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana’s 1st congresssional district appeared on FOX News this morning to insist there was no quid pro quo between President Trump and Ukraine.

In the clip above, Scalise defends the president, telling host Chris Wallace: “President Zelensky [of Ukraine] himself said that the aid wasn’t conditioned and there was no pressure. And because of some of these innuendos that you’re talking about, the foreign minister of Ukraine just a few days ago released another statement saying that there was never a link between aid and investigations.”

But when Wallace pointed out that Trump administration officials were “immediately upset” about what they heard in President Trump’s July 26th phone call with U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, Scalise replied, “they’re Schiff’s witnesses.” Scalise was referring to California Democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which is leading the impeachment inquiry as of now. Sondland reportedly told Trump on July 26th that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will help him conduct investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival running for President himself in 2020.

Scalise serves as the majority whip for the Republicans in the House.