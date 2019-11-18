Live Now
Krispy Kreme introduces ‘Easy as Pie’ doughnuts for Thanksgiving

(From: Krispy Kreme)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is introducing three pie-inspired doughnuts for the Thanksgiving season.

The company’s “Easy as Pie” collection is available through Thanksgiving Day at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

Here are the new doughnuts:

  • Dutch Apple Pie: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand‑decorated with an icing lattice.
  • Chocolate Kreme Pie: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.
  • Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with short bread crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.
(From: Krispy Kreme)

