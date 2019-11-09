Breaking News
Washington Parish authorities need help in search for four kidnapped children
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Sears to shutter another 96 stores

National

by: Jasmine Pelaez

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News)- The parent company of Sears and Kmart is closing another 96 stores, a sign hedge fund baron Eddie Lampert is struggling to revive the ailing retailer after buying it out of bankruptcy earlier this year. 

After the latest round of closures, the company will have only 182 stores in operation. That’s down from roughly 425 locations earlier this year, and from as many as 2,500 stores when Sears and Kmart first merged in 2005. 

Sears also secured $250 million in new financing, Transformco, the holding company for Sears and Kmart, said Thursday in announcing the closures.

After their merger, Sears and Kmart steadily lost sales amid fierce retail industry competition, changing consumer tastes and the rise of ecommerce. It declared bankruptcy in late 2018. Sears hasn’t recorded a profit since 2010 and tallied 11 consecutive years of declining sales. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories