Kevin McAleenan resigns as acting homeland security secretary

(WTNH) — Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security since April, submitted his resignation to the White House on Friday.

McAleenan was the fourth person to serve in that post since President Trump took office.

Trump tweeted about the announcement, saying:

“Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector….”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1182804700699086848

Trump congratulated him on a “job well done” and said he plans to announce the new acting secretary new week.