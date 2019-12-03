Kamala Harris ends her presidential bid

Live Now
(CNN)– Kamala Harris is ending her presidential bid, according to a campaign aide and a source familiar with her decision. 

Harris informed her staff Tuesday of her decision to suspend her campaign. She is expected to post a video announcement soon.

Primary opponent Joe Biden responded to the news of her departure from the race by calling her a “first-rate intellect,” a “first-rate candidate, and “a solid, solid person” who is “loaded with talent.”

In early November, Harris cut all of her field organizers in New Hampshire and shuttered her field offices there in order to focus her efforts in Iowa. At the time, she told CBS News she was “all in” on winning the Iowa caucuses and predicted she would “do very well” in the first contest of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. 

Harris’ husband tweeted a note of support for his wife.

