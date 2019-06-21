JUNE 21: Happy National Take Your Dog to Work Day

(Nat. Day Calendar)- Every year employees across the country bring their dogs to work the Friday after Father’s Day. It’s National Take Your Dog to Work Day.

A celebration of the companionship between canine and human, National Take Your Dog to Work Day hopes to inspire others to adoptions from shelters and humane societies.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Double check with your employer first to see if you may bring your favorite pup to work. Use #NationalTakeYourDogToWorkDay or #TYDTWD to share on social media.

HISTORY

Take Your Dog to Work Day originated in the United Kingdom in 1996. Then in 1999, Pet Sitters International founded the first day in the United States.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now