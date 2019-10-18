Johnson & Johnson recalling 33,000 bottles of baby powder for asbestos

(CBS NEWS)- Johnson & Johnson on Friday recalled 33,000 bottles of baby powder after federal regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples purchased online.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based consumer goods giant said the recall is limited to a single lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder produced and shipped in the U.S. last year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found small amounts of asbestos in one bottle, according to the company. The company is investigating whether the bottle is counterfeit and how the contamination occurred.

J&J shares fell $5.65, or 4.1%, to $130.52 in morning trade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.