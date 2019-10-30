Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

John Legend co-writes new take on ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

National
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on “The Voice,” have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

The song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is a duet that has a man trying to convince a woman to stay overnight at his home on a cold winter’s night. It’s been a flashpoint of the #MeToo era, with foes calling it everything from sexist to an ode to date rape.

Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell of HBO’s “Insecure” wrote the new take, which includes Clarkson leading the lyrics:

“What will my friends think (I think they should rejoice)

If I have one more drink? (It’s your body, and your choice.)”

Gone are such lines as, “Gosh, your lips look delicious,” sung by the man, and “Say, what’s in this drink?” by the woman.

The Grammy-winning Legend includes the song on a new expanded version of his first Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition,” out Nov. 8.

The original song won an Academy Award in 1949 after Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalban performed it in the film “Neptune’s Daughter.” Among the famous who have reprised it are Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Jordan, Amy Grant and Vince Gill, and Fantasia and CeeLo Green.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories