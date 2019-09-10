John Bolton fired by Donald Trump

(CBS)- National Security Adviser John Bolton handed in his resignation Tuesday morning at President Trump’s request, the president announced on Twitter. Bolton had clashed with other members of the administration, notably Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on foreign policy issues.
“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”
Bolton swiftly responded to Mr. Trump on Twitter, saying that he offered to resign on Monday night.