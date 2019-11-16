Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady dies unexpectedly

National
Posted: / Updated:
Mark Cady

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady delivers his Condition of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature in Des Moines, Iowa. Cady’s family says in a statement posted on the court’s website that he died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was 66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The family of Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady says he has died of a heart attack at age 66.

Cady’s family says in a statement posted on the court’s website that he died unexpectedly on Friday. In the statement, the Iowa Judicial Branch statement says Cady’s “passing is a great loss to the court and the state he so loyally served.” A spokesman says Cady was in Des Moines when he died.

Cady, of Ft. Dodge, was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 1998 and named chief justice in 2011.

He was a key vote in decisions that rankled social conservatives. Cady wrote the 2009 unanimous opinion that made Iowa the third state to permit same-sex marriages and he wrote last year’s decision upholding a woman’s right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories