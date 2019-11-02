Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

“I had to help them”: Single dad adopts 5 siblings so they can stay together

National
Posted: / Updated:

Lamont Thomas adopted five siblings so they could all stay together. (Photo: ANNA MILLER)

Buffalo, New York (CBS NEWS)— When 48-year-old Lamont Thomas became an empty-nester, it was the end of a parenting legend. Back in 2001, this divorced dad of two took on a foster kid named Michael Perez.

“He was a good young man and I just hated to see him in the system,” Lamont said.

He eventually adopted Michael, who now works as a nurse.

“I don’t believe that I would be the person that I am today without the morals that he instilled in me, the extended family that I have now,” Michael said.

Turns out, Michael was just the beginning. Over the next 15 years, Lamont fostered more than 30 kids in Buffalo, New York, and adopted five of them. He did this all on his own and with all of his heart.

“Every child that I have had, it was my goal to make a difference in their lives,” Lamont said, who eventually retired from fostering.

“It really was a shocker. I didn’t expect for him to restart and to do it all over again. It’s just amazing,” Michael said.

Today Lamont is back in the game, in a big way. Not long ago, he took on five siblings, all under the age of 6. Lamont, who works as a caterer, said he did have other plans for these years. But those plans have now been shattered with mayhem.

Lamont decided to foster all five — Zendaya, Jamel, Nakia, Major and Macaela — after he found out they were going to be split-up. To guarantee they stay a family, last month he adopted them.

“I had to help them. They deserved to be raised together,” Lamont said.

Fortunately, he has a great support system through church and friends. He’s not opposed to adding a wife to the mix, should such a saint exist. But if not, he’s also fine going it alone, for as long as it takes to make a difference.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar