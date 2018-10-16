Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 26, many of them in Florida

So far, the numbers don’t look good. Across Bay County, more than 2,500 structures are damaged, and at least 162 have been destroyed, Bay County Emergency Services said.

Officials have said six people died in Virginia, three died in North Carolina and one person was killed in Georgia.

‘We’re just going to leave it’

Some Mexico Beach residents are cutting their losses and will start a new life elsewhere.

Mexico Beach, Florida NOAA

Joe Bush, who said he loved living there for 19 years, said he’s decided to move. His house, furniture and vehicles were all heavily damaged by Michael

“I couldn’t get nothing for this land now,” Bush said. “People gonna be scared to death to come down here to buy and invest money. So we’re just going to leave it.”

But others, including Randy June, said Mexico Beach will always be his home — even though his house is now a pile of rubble.

“We ain’t going nowhere,” he said. “We’re going to rebuild somehow. I just don’t know how yet.

Thousands still without power

More than 158,000 power customers didn’t have electricity Tuesday, including nearly 140,000 customers in Florida.

Lisa Patrick is overcome with grief as she visits the remains of her home Monday in Mexico Beach.

The number of actual people without power is much higher, since a single customer can represent an entire household.

Drivers have been lining up for hours to get fuel. And residents in the hardest-hit areas are relying on airdropped food and water to survive.

As 4,000 Florida National Guard troops continue relief efforts, Gov. Rick Scott wrote a letter to their employers asking for patience and lauding the troops’ bravery.

FEMA said 16,000 federal employees, including over 8,000 military personnel, were helping with response efforts.

‘Nobody was in tears about being hungry’

Chad Frazier has plenty of reasons to be devastated. His business was wiped out by the hurricane. His son’s middle school in Panama City was also annihilated.

But Frazier is too thankful to be upset. Immediately after the hurricane, strangers came from out of town to provide food and water. They even beat FEMA to the scene, Frazier said.

“The people who came, that was the biggest blessing to us,” he said. “I didn’t see nobody in panic mode. Nobody was in tears about being hungry.”

As he stood in front of a mountain of debris, Frazier said he’s coping well thanks to the outpouring of generosity.

“My shop is down, (but) I’m not in bad spirits,” he said. “This just made my faith grow.”